Fun things to do the South Sound

Friday (Nov. 23)
Holiday classics in the big band style at Pantages
Take a nostalgic step back in time when Jane Lynch takes the stage in “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The show is a throwback to the classic holidays albums of the ‘50s and ‘60s, featuring a big band sound, humor and jazz favorites. Joining Lynch on stage is Kate Flannery and Tim Davis along with The Tony Geurrero Quintet. Come out for the 7:30 p.m. show Friday. Tickets are $29, $49, $69 and $85 and are available at tacomaartslive.org
Saturday (Nov. 24)
Tacoma’s annual tree lighting set for Saturday
Join Tacoma Arts Live and the city in kicking off the holiday season in downtown Tacoma on Saturday.
Following a tradition of 73 years, the free Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony and festivities will be at 4:30 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and South Ninth Street in Tacoma. The Pantages Theater lobby will be open for Santa photos, and there will be live holiday music and, of course, the lighting of the tree.
Stick around to take in Imago Theatre: Frogz! at 7:30 p.m. at Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The whimsical and inventive show is an intersection of vaudeville, cirque and mime designed to delight the whole family. Tickets are $22 to $42 and available by phone or online; 253-591-5894, tacomaartslive.org .
Friday (Nov. 23) —Dec. 18
Christmas at the Mansion opens in Puyallup
Brightening up the Puyallup Valley, the Meeker Mansion, 312 Sprint St., Puyallup, kicks off the season with Christmas at the Mansion, opening Friday and on display through Dec. 18. The iconic mansion will be dressed up in traditional Victorian style for an old-fashioned look at the holidays. Explore each room while enjoying refreshments on self-guided tours. Hours are noon-4 p.m. daily except for private rentals. Admission is $6 adults, $5 students and seniors and $4 children. meekermansion.org
Friday (Nov. 23) — Dec. 8
Gig Harbor’s Paradise Theatre to perform ‘A Taffeta Christmas’
Set in Muncie, Indiana, in the 1950s, “A Taffeta Christmas” is a holiday musical about the Dumont Television Network, featuring the Taffeta sisters (Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl, and Donna) on its weekly television show “Hometown Hoedown” to celebrate the Christmas season. Presented by the Paradise Theatre, the family friendly show will be showing at two locations: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Satuday at the Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Rd. NW, Vaughn; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Rosedale Hall, 8205 86th Ave NW, Gig Harbor. Tickets — $10 to $25 — are available online at paradisetheatre.org
Friday (Nov. 23) — Dec. 16
Tacoma Musical Playhouse puts on ‘White Christmas’
The Tacoma Musical Playhouse is bringing the classic, “White Christmas,” to the stage for the holiday season. Based on the timeless film, the stage adaptation features 17 Irving Berling songs. It opens Friday and will continue through Dec. 16 at its theater, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays (except Nov. 24), and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $31 adults, $29 military, student and seniors and $22 for children 12 and younger. Go to tmp.org to get yours.
Friday (Nov. 23) — Dec. 16
‘Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus’ playing in Lakewood
Inspired by a simple poignant letter written more than 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, the classic story, “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” is perfect for holiday season theater-goers. Presented by the Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., the stage adaptation opened Friday and will continue through Dec. 16. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays. Go to lakewood playhouse.org for tickets and more information.
Friday (Nov. 23) — Jan. 6
Zoolights once again set to dazzle at Point Defiance
It’s that time of year again when the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium comes alive with holiday spirit. The annual Zoolights exhibit opens Friday. With more than 700,000 lights, this magical view of the zoo has dazzling 3-D animal displays plus camel rides, a vintage carousel and a few new surprises this year. It will be open 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 6 (closed Christmas). Tickets are $6 to $12 and are available online at pdza.org/event/zoolights.
Saturday —Sunday
Gingerbread Jamboree brings fun to Hotel Murano
Build the gingerbread house of your dreams at the annual Gingerbread Jamboree this weekend. Either as a family or individual, this annual sweet-fest brings the community together for gingerbread house building, snacks, entertainment, singalongs, drawings and fun. Presented by the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, there will be four sessions — 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bicentennial Pavilion at Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets include a family pack for $50 and $25 individual plus $7 for additional guests. Get all the details at tinyurl.com/Tacoma-Gingerbread
