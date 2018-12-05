Two-dozen plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through Dec. 16
“White Christmas” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Nov. 23-Dec. 16. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult, $31; military, student and senior, $29; child (12 and younger) $22. 253-565-6867. tmp.org
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Nov. 23-Dec. 16. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
Dec. 7
The Kingston Trio
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org/the-kingston-trio
“So You Think You Can Dance Live”
8 p.m. Dec. 7. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35.50-$85.50. stgpresents.org
South Sound Classical Choir: “Light of Christmas”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup. Free. 253-460-2662 southsoundclassicalchoir.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical”
7 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8-9, Dec. 15-16. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $14-$22 at the door. 253-931-3043
Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice
Guitarist Will Ackerman and singer, fiddler, pianist and songwriter Barbara Higbie. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $39, $49, $59. 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org
Dec. 7 and Dec. 8
“A Taffeta Christmas” presented by the Paradise Theatre
Family friendly holiday musical. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Rosedale Community Hall, 8205 86th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. Tickets available online. paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/140425
Metropolitan Ballet of Tacoma: “Nativity Ballet”
The story of Jesus’ birth told through classical ballet. 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Metropolitan Ballet Tacoma, 5435 South Tacoma Way, suite A. Free. 253-472-5359 to reserve tickets.
Dec. 7-Dec. 30
“Scrooge! The Musical” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Adapted from the 1970 musical film. Dec. 7-Dec. 30. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $22-$27. 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Dec. 8
Celebration of Carols Concert
4:15 p.m. Dec. 8. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free 253-272-3286 fpctacoma.org/carols
Federal Way Chorale Christmas Concert
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $13.40-$32.40 253-250-3326 fwpaec.org
Harry Potter & The Sacred Text
Vanessa Zoltan brings thought, reflection and laughter to Harry Potter, not just as novels but as instructive and inspirational texts 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $22-$45. 253-591-5894
Island Arts Christmas Concert
Featuring the Anderson Island Ringers and other instrumentalists. 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Johnson Farm Archival Building, 9306 Otso Point Rd., Anderson Island. Donations accepted. 253-884-2135. anderson-island.org/hs
Choral Arts Northwest: “Not a Sparrow is Forgotten”
8 p.m. Dec. 8. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. General admission, $28; senior and military, $24; students complementary with ID. 971-236-3532. choralartsnw.org
Seattle Men’s Chorus: Jingle All the Way
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. 253-591-5894
Tacoma Vocal Standard: “A Little Bit of Christmas”
Men’s barbershop harmony chorus. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. First Christian Church of Tacoma, 602 N. Orchard St., Tacoma. General admission, $15; seniors, $10; children under 10 free. 253-237-7464.
The Nutcracker Suite
One-hour performance for children. 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 9. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $30. 253-591-5894. tacomaartslive.org
Dec. 9
Harbor Wind Ensemble
Holiday concert. 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Gig Harbor High School auditorium, 5101 Rosedale St. NW, Gig Harbor. Free. 360-850-8157. narrowsmusicsociety.org
Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring the 10th Annual Michael Powers Holiday Jazz
5 p.m. Dec. 9. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive N.E., Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206 marineviewpc.org
South Sound Classical Choir Light of Christmas
. 3 p.m. Dec. 9. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 North J St., Tacoma. Free 253-460-2662 southsoundclassicalchoir.org
The 14th Annual Community Christmas Concert
Features selections by the Pierce County Concert Choir, Puyallup, Rogers and Emerald Ridge high school choirs, PLUtonic Acappella and others. 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13420 94th Ave. E., Puyallup. Free. 901-574-1162
Hometown Band of Kitsap County
Christmas concert. 3 p.m. Dec. 9. King of Glory Lutheran Church, 6411 154th St. NW, Gig Harbor. Free. Donations for FISH Food Bank of Gig Harbor accepted.
Dec. 11
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town: Wine and Song Benefit
Featured artist soprano Erin Guinup, director of Tacoma’s Refugee Choir. With a wine and finger-foods reception. 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Connelly Law Offices, 2301 N. 30th St., Tacoma. $25 253-752-2135. classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com
Dec. 14
Symphony Tacoma: Handel’s “Messiah”
Featuring Tacoma Symphony Voices. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. St. Charles Borromeo, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma. $24-$85. symphonytacoma.org
Magical Strings
Featuring the Boulding family and guest artists. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. 253-857-3716 magicalstrings.com
Dec. 15
Rainier Youth Choirs: “Good Cheer”
3 p.m. Dec. 15. New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave. S.E., Kent. $15 online, $18 at the door. 253-315-3125. RainierYouthChoirs.org
Tacoma Concert Band: “Let it Snow - A Holiday Celebration”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36, discounts for students, seniors and military. 253-591-5894. tacomaconcertband.org
Dec. 15-16, Dec. 18-19
The Christmas Revels
2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $12-$36. 253-756-1804. www.pugetsoundrevels.org
Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 20-Dec. 23
Tacoma City Ballet: “The Nutcracker and the Tale of the Hard Nut”
With Sugar Plum Tea at 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Performances at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 16., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 315 Pete von Reichbauer Way S. $25 and up. 253-835-7010. www.fwpaec.org
Join the scene
Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@ thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.
Comments