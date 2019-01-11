Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Saturday — Monday
Dogs galore at Winter Cluster Dog Show in Puyallup
Calling all dog lovers. Come out to see some of the region’s best dogs at the AKC Winter Cluster Dog Show this weekend. It’s going to be three days of showing, sharing and learning all about dogs the their breeds. It is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Fourth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is free. Go to thefair.com for more information.
Tuesday
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Wizard of Oz” touches down at the Pantages Theater
With a nod to the iconic 1939 film, the stage musical, “The Wizard of Oz” has all the trimmings of the film including munchkins and even flying monkeys. It’s a sure family hit live on stage at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. It is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $55, $75, $99 and $139 and are available by phone or online; 253-591-5890 tacomaartslive.org.
Friday (Jan. 11) — Sunday
High-octane fun at Tacoma Dome with Monster Jam
You know it’s January at the Tacoma Dome when you hear the roar of monster trucks and more when Monster Jam comes to town. With six different competitions of speed, racing and freestyle stunts, the high-octane event will feature Grave Digger, Max-D, Zombie and newcomers Wonder Woman and Soldier Fortune Black Ops. It’s going to be a roaring good time for the entire family. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.
Friday (Jan. 11) — Feb. 3
Broadway’s musicals turned silly in Lakewood Playhouse production
Billed as Weird Al Yankovic meets Broadway, the musical “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” is a mash-up of everything from “Chicago,” “Les Miserable” and “Rent” to “Wicked,” “Hairspray” and Phantom of the Opera” this stage production is a hilarious, loving tribute to some of theater’s greatest starts and songwriters. The Lakewood Playhouse brings it to the stage opening Friday and continuing through Feb. 3 at its theater, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays 2 p.m. Sundays. Special pay-what-you-can performance is Jan. 17, and actor’s benefit pay-what-you-can is Jan. 24. Call or go online for all the details; 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Sunday
Symphony Tacoma’s Mini Maestros series highlights the string family
Kicking off the New Year with its children’s concerts, the Symphony Tacoma will present “Mini Maestros: The Great String Thing-a-Machine.” It’s an inside look at the string family of the orchestra exploring the contrasts of high/low, slow/fast and major/minor that makes the string family unique. The Symphony Tacoma String Quartet will be on hand for the 2:30 p.m. concert Sunday at Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Tickets are $7-$10 and are available at symphonytacoma.org/upcoming-concerts-2
Sunday
Jazz LIVE concert series pays tribute to Tom Jobim
Tom Jobin, the Brazilian composer, pianist, songwriter, arranger and singer, was widely considered as one of the great exponents of Brazilian music. The Jazz LIVE at Marine View concert series will present “A Tribute to Jobim” at its 5 p.m. concert Sunday. Seven musicians and vocalists are collaborating for the concert and include Adriana Giordano, Marina Albero, Dean Schmidt, Jeff Busch, Darian Asplund, Jacqueline Tabor and Chava Mirel. Come out to Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma for the free, all ages concert. For more information call or go online; 253-229-9206 marineviewpc.org
Saturday
Portland Cello Project brings “OK Computer” to Rialto Theater
Paying tribute to Radiohead’s “OK Computer” chart-topping album, Portland Cello Project brings together a large ensemble to perform each song in carefully arranged performance. With cellos, winds, full rhythm section and guest vocalists the group crosses genres. They will be performing in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at the Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $29, $39 and $49. They are available by phone or online; 253-591-5894, tacomaartslive.org
Saturday — March 23
Metro Parks offers variety of snow adventures
As winter locks in, take the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors with Metro Parks Tacoma’s Snow Adventures. Coming up first will be Adult Snowshoe Hikes, for ages 18 and older, exploring the mountain’s winter beauty in easy to moderate hikes: Saturday, Feb. 9 and March 9. Cost is $65. Family Snow Play Days include sledding, showshoeing and playing in the snow: Jan. 19, Feb. 23 and March 16. Cost if $50 for family of four. Family Snowshoe Hikes, for ages 7 and older, is an introduction to showshoeing: Jan. 26 and March 23. Cost is $30 per person. All adventures require registration in advance. Go to metroparkstacoma.org/outdoors for all the details.
Comments