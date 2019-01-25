Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Friday (Jan. 25) — Sunday
Home & Garden show on tap at Dome
It doesn’t feel like it, but spring is just around the corner and it’s time to make plans for your home and garden. Come out to the annual Tacoma Home & Garden Show this weekend to check out more than 300 exhibitors, expert advice from Brett Tutor of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and other top speakers in the Tacoma Dome. See what’s new for the home and garden. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12, $10 seniors and free to children 12 and younger. Go to tacomahomeandgardenshow.com for a complete schedule of events.
Friday (Jan. 25) — Feb. 10
Controversial Ibsen play at Tacoma Little Theatre
Lauded for challenging societal norms, Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” is a story so controversial in its time that guests were asked not to discuss it for fear of starting fights. Tacoma Little Theatre’s production opens Friday and will continue through Feb. 10. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays 2 p.m. Sundays. It is recommended for ages 12 and older. Tickets are $25, $23 student, senior and military, $20 youth, pay-what-you-can Feb. 7, and are available by phone or online; 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Friday (Jan. 25) — Saturday
Comic Jeremy Piven to hone craft at Tacoma Comedy Club
With three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe wins under his belt, Jeremy Piven is a comedy powerhouse appearing as Ari Gold in HBO’s “Entourage,” PBS’s “Mr. Selfridge” and myriad of shows across the spectrum. He keeps his comedy honed by doing stand up. See him live at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma, in three shows — 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 p.m. Saturday (7:30 p.m. Saturday is sold out). Tickets are $35 and available online at tacomacomedclub.com
Tuesday
Travis Scott brings tour to Tacoma
Travis Scott first hit the music stage in 2013 with his mixtape “Owl Pharaoh” and has gone on to work with Kanye West and T.I. His third album “Astroworld” was released in 2018 and produced his first Hot 100 No. 1 single, “Sicko Mode.” Touring in support of the album, he will be coming to the Tacoma Dome for an 8 p.m. Tuesday show. Tickets are $39.95 to $129.95 and available through Ticketmaster
Saturday —Sunday
Northwest Sinfonietta “Classics, Unconducted” kicks off the new season at two locations — 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 310 Ninth St., Tacoma, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. The concert will feature Efe Baltacigil on cello plus the winds section in an unconducted performance. Tickets are $10 to $40. Tickets for the Tacoma performance are available at tacomaartslive.org. The Puyallup performance tickets are available at app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=nwsin.
Thursdays — Sundays through March 30
Escape room craze hits Fort Nisqually
“Trapped: Escape Fort Nisqually” returns with an award-winning escape game from from the pages of history, 1850s Hudson Bay history to be exact. Explore a trapper’s hidden secrets while uncovering clues and solving puzzles to unlock your way to freedom. Or you can experience “Arrested: Escape Fort Nisqually” with the theme of fort employee John McLeod, who has been arrested with the fear of company secrets being revealed. Join in a race against the clock to escape. Both escapes are Thursdays-Sundays through March 30 with several times available both evenings and afternoons. Cost is $25 and each escape can accommodate eight people. Go to tinyurl.com/y8raljzq to schedule your escape.
Saturday
Sesame Street brings show to Kent
It’s time to take a stroll down Sesame Street when the live show “Party!” comes to the ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St., Kent. Your kids will jump to the beat with their favorite Sesame Street characters, learn new songs and sing along to favorites. There are two shows — 2 and 6 p.m. — plus pre-show experiences available for each. Tickets start at $25 and are available at tinyurl.com/ydywyu5f
Friday (Jan. 25) — Feb. 2
From kayaks to yachts, Seattle Boat show has it all
Billed as the largest show on the West Coast, the Seattle Boat Show will drop anchor Friday and will continue through Feb. 2. From kayaks to luxury cruisers, it features more than 1,000 boats and yachts in two locations — Century Link Field Event Center and South Lake Union. See the latest and greatest gadgets and gear, explore more than 400 exhibitors and more than 200 free seminars and advanced training classes. There is the Kids AquaZone full of family friendly activities and wine and beer nights. A free shuttle runs continuously between both locations. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at the Century Link Field Event Center and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends at the South Lake Union location. Tickets are $16 for a single day entry. Go to seattleboatshow.com for all the details.
