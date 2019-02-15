Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Saturday — Monday
Discover wildlife in their natural environment at Northwest Trek at the annual Kids ’n’ Critters this weekend. It may be cold and little wet, but there’s plenty to do for the whole family including a guided tram tour of the 435-acre free-roaming area, activities, arts and crafts and more. It’s a great deal for the family: four kids 12 and younger get in free with one paying adult. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Monday. Come out to the Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville, for a day of fun. For more information go to nwtrek.org/event/kidsncritters
Saturday — Sunday
Get a head start of your car projects at the Early Bird Automotive Show & Swap Meet at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. With 1,000 booths to check out with cars and parts for all collectible makes and models plus a large selection of antique and collectibles. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 at the Blue or Gold gates.
Saturday
Were you a “Glee” fan? Then you’ll want to make time to come out for the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella West Quarterfinals. Billed as the only global tournament showcasing the art of student singers, the 7 p.m. performance Saturday will feature ten groups from the West region with the top two moving on to the semi-finals. Get ready to be entertained at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $24 and $29 and you can get yours online at tacomaartslive.org
Friday (Feb. 15)
Keep that loving feeling going and take your sweetheart to the Wine & Chocolate Event at the W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Take a romantic stroll through the lit floral displays of the conservatory, sip some wine or champagne while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and treats at this 21+ event.. Sponsored by the Botanical Conservatory Foundation, the night’s proceeds benefit the conservatory displays, events and programs. It is 6-8 p.m. Friday with tickets ar $45, $40 foundation members. To register go to metroparkstacoma.org/conservatory-wine-and-chocolate
Saturday — Sunday
Taking “mini to the max,” the Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle, is hosting the 2019 Northwest Scale Modelers Show this weekend. It is billed as the largest exhibition of scale models with hundreds of expertly crafted scale model aircraft, cars, figures and vehicles set to the theme of D-Day, Air Racing and Record-Setting. There will be modeling seminars plus author and modeler Chris Bucholtz will talk and sign his latest book, “Triumphant: The 363rd Fighter Group vs. Germany’s Wehrmacht.” Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $25, $21 seniors, $16 youth and free for kids 4 and younger. Go to museumofflight.org for more information.
Friday (Feb. 15)
Celebrating Black History Month, the Pacific Lutheran University will be hosting the Gospel Experience Concert. Performers will include Alumna Crystal Aikin, national recording artist, Danell Daymon and Greater Works, a finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” and saxaphonist Maureese Itson in a 7 p.m. performance Friday. It will be held in Chris Knutzen Hall, Anderson University Center on campus. Tickets are $20, VIP $35, students $5 and faculty $10. Go to plu.edu/campus-ministry/gospel-experience-2 to get yours.
Wednesday — Feb. 24
It’s going to be five days of glorious flowers, gardens, seminars and treasures for gardeners at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival opening Wednesday. With the theme, “Gardens of the World,” the show will packed with tons of information and activities including Container Wars, show gardens, the marketplace, seminars, vintage garden market and so much more. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or a newbie, this is the place to get all your questions answered. Held at the Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle, hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 23 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12-$75 depending on times and number of days. Go to gardenshow.com/information to get the details.
Thursday
Did Valentine’s Day make you wish for more human connection? Then this event is right up your alley. The Not-Creepy Gathering for People Who are Single and Want to Fall in Love, a long title to be sure, is a way to meet new people in a safe and fun way. Facilitated by performing artist Jenna Bean Veatch, the event has been hosted throughout the Northwest. This one, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, will be hosted at the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. It doesn’t matter if you’re young, old, gay, straight or even a little scared, this fun affair is sure to help connect people. Tickets are $10, $5 students and are available at tinyurl.com/notcreepygathering
