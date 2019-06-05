Going to hear Grateful Dead music at the Gorge? Smoke is not an issue, says sheriff

Smoke rises from the 243 Command Fire that started near the Wanapum Dam in Grant County. Smoke should not affect the Dead & Company concerts at the Gorge Amphitheater, which is 20 miles away, according to Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.

Concert fans planning to attend this weekend’s Dead & Company concert in the the Gorge Amphitheatre don’t need to worry about smoke.

Well, not the kind coming from the large wildfire south of Royal City.

Grant County Tom Jones posted a reassuring notice to Facebook on Thursday that the wild fire is 20 miles away and it isn’t an issue near George and shouldn’t become one.

The Dead & Company, a Grateful Dead reunion band, is playing at the amphitheater Friday and Saturday.

The 243 Command Fire or #243Fire had grown to 15,000 acres Wednesday and was just 25 percent contained.

Dead & Company, consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, performs at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through ticketmaster.