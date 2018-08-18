John Williams composition about ghost making world premiere

FILE - In this June 9, 2016 file photo, composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A new John Williams composition about a ghost said to have scared Leonard Bernstein is making its world premiere. “Highwood’s Ghost, an Encounter for Harp, Cello, and Orchestra” will be performed Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 at Tanglewood in Massachusetts, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision