Grammy-winning country star Gretchen Wilson arrested

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Gretchen Wilson arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was arrested just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., after a disturbance on an incoming flight. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision