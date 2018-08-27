Ugandan pop star, government critic Bobi Wine free on bail

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, center, arrives at a magistrate’s court in Gulu, northern Uganda. The 36-year-old lawmaker, who has been in detention since Aug. 14 and faces charges of treason, was freed on bail Monday Aug. 27, 2018, by a judge in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu. (AP Photo, File) AP