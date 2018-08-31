Actress in ‘ER,’ ‘Stand and Deliver’ fatally shot by police

This undated self-portrait posted on Instagram shows actress Vanessa Marquez. The actress, who appeared on the TV medical drama “ER” and starred in the film “Stand and Deliver,” was fatally shot by police officers in Southern California after they say she pointed a replica handgun at them. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, that Marquez, 49, died at a hospital following the shooting at her South Pasadena, Calif., apartment Thursday. (Vanessa Marquez via AP) Vanessa Marquez AP