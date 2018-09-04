Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in ‘Wizard of Oz’ recovered

FILE - This April 10, 1996, file photo shows one of the four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” on display during a media tour of the “America’s Smithsonian” traveling exhibition in Kansas City, Mo. Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Garland that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. Ed Zurga, File AP Photo