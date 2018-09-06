Cowboys’ Frederick at ease despite unknown of nerve disorder

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) defends as quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Arlington, Texas. Frederick says he was relieved to know what was wrong when he was diagnosed with a nerve disorder, even though the four-time Pro Bowl center faces an uncertain recovery. Roger Steinman, File AP Photo