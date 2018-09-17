Rare Kennedy photos go inside America’s most famous family

In this circa 1948 photo provided by the Kennedy Family Collection, courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, members of the Kennedy family pose for a photo in Hyannis Port, Mass. They are from left, John F. Kennedy, Jean Kennedy, Rose Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., Patricia Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Eunice Kennedy, and in foreground, Edward M. Kennedy. The Boston-based museum completed an 18-month project in 2018 to catalog and digitize more than 1,700 black-and-white Kennedy family snapshots that are viewable online, giving a nation still obsessed with “Camelot” a candid new glimpse into their everyday lives. John F. Kennedy Library Foundation via AP Kennedy Family Collection