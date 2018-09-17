Duchess of Sussex supports Grenfell fire charity cookbook

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of “Together: Our Community Cookbook”, which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. Kensington Palace via AP Jenny Zarins