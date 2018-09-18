Palestinian schools strive to modernize classrooms

In this Saturday, Sep. 8, 2018 photo, Palestinian teacher Sawsan Abdat listens to a student standing in front of a large touch screen in a classroom at the Ziad Abu Ein School in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Palestinian educators are preparing for the future, hoping the use of technology and the arts will create new opportunities. It’s a revolution of sorts for the Palestinians, who like other Arab societies have long relied on schools that stress rote memorization and obedience over research, creativity and critical thinking. Majdi Mohammed AP Photo