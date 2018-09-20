Drake fan: New heart ‘feels different, but in a good way’

Heart transplant recipient Sofia Sanchez, talks with reporters at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Chicago. Sanchez captured the nation’s attention in August when her two birthday wishes came true within a week of each other, a visit from rap star Drake and a life-saving heart transplant. At left is Dr. Carl Backer, one of her surgeons at Lurie Children’s Hospital. At right is her mother, Natalie Sanchez. Teresa Crawford AP Photo