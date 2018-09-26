Lao drug kingpin with celebrity links gets 2nd life sentence

Laotian drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha exits a prison bus after arriving at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. The Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday initially handed Xaysana a death sentence for smuggling a million methamphetamine pills from Laos to southern Thailand and Malaysia but reduced his punishment to life in prison because he cooperated during police investigations. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo