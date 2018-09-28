Joe Masteroff, story writer for the musical ‘Cabaret,’ dies

FILE - In this March 12, 2015 file photo, Joe Masteroff attends the opening night performance of Broadway’s “On the Twentieth Century” in New York. Masteroff, the Tony Award-winning story writer of the brilliant, edgy musical “Cabaret” and the touching, romantic “She Loves Me,” has died at age 98. The Roundabout Theatre Company, which produced recent revivals of his best-loved shows, said Masteroff died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, N.J. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision