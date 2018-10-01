O’Rourke apologizes for ‘demeaning’ 1991 student article

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Democratic U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke takes part in in a debate for the Texas U.S. Senate with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, in Dallas. O’Rourke is apologizing for writing in Columbia University’s student newspaper nearly 30 years ago that a Broadway musical featured actresses “whose only qualifications seem to be their phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.” O’Rourke said Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, that he was “ashamed” and that there was no excuse for “demeaning comments about women.” The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File Tom Fox