Vegas shooting victims’ families view loved ones’ portraits

Families of some of the 58 people killed in last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas met Thursday night with artists who spent days, weeks and months staring at pictures of their lost loved ones, trying to capture their likeness.
The emotional reception at a Clark County building in Las Vegas came after family and friends of the victims spent much of the week at memorials and other tribute events marking the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting — the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.
The portraits were painted by volunteer artists from around the country.
A monthlong display of the paintings and drawings wraps up on Oct. 19, when the pictures will be given to the families.
