Cardi B hands out free winter coats in New York

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Tom Ford SS19 Show at the Park Avenue Armory during New York Fashion Week in New York. Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as the rapper handed out free winter coats. The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather. The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday. AP, File Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision