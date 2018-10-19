In this October 2018 photo provided by Matt Liston, Philadelphia Eagles fan Jigar Desai poses with tickets to an Oct. 28 football game between the Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of the subway pillar he ran into earlier this year at Ellsworth Station on the Broad Street subway line in Philadelphia. The moment in the spotlight isn’t over yet for Desai who stumbled into fame as a viral video star after running into the subway pillar. Desai is now the subject of an NFL digital short feature, shot ahead of the Oct. 28 Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. (Matt Liston via AP)
Eagles fan hit with fame after hitting pole gets some glory

By KRISTEN DE GROOT Associated Press

October 19, 2018 07:44 AM

The moment in the spotlight isn't over yet for a Philadelphia Eagles fan who stumbled into fame as a viral video star after running into a subway pillar earlier this year.

Jigar Desai is now the subject of an NFL digital short feature, shot ahead of the Oct. 28 Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

In the short, he's surprised with tickets for him, his wife and two kids to attend the game in England.

Desai says the ticket giveaway was a total surprise.

In January, Desai was trying to rally subway passengers for the NFC Championship game. He was filmed running along the train, and then slamming into a pole.

He says the whole ordeal has "been a wild ride and a long 15 minutes" and he's "enjoyed every minute of it."

