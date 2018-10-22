‘Shark Tank’ backs late 9/11 cleaner’s idea, pitched by kids

In this image provided by ABC, Kevin Young’s children present the product of their late father, Cup Board Pro, which is a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for clean up, on a “Shark Tank” episode that aired on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The sharks on “Shark Tank” are supporting the invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping with the cleanup of ground zero following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. ABC via AP Eric McCandless