AP Exclusive: 2 rarely seen Hemingway stories coming out

FILE - In this Nov. 1960 file photo, U.S. novelist Ernest Hemingway attends a bullfight in Madrid, Spain. Two Ernest Hemingway stories written in the mid-1950s and rarely seen since will be published next year. The director of Hemingway’s literary estate, Michael Katakis, told The Associated Press recently that “The Monument” and “Indian Country and the White Army” will be included with a reissue of the author’s classic “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” File AP Photo