Bible Museum admits some of its Dead Sea Scrolls are fake

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, security workers stand inside a large open stairwell area at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. Less than a year after it opened, Washington’s Museum of the Bible is admitting that at least part of its centerpiece collection of Dead Sea Scrolls are fakes. The embarrassing announcement on Oct. 22, 2018, is the culmination of a technical analysis by a team of German scholars. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo