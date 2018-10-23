Trump presidency inspires wave of books on impeachment

This combination of book covers released by Hot Books shows “The Case for Impeaching Trump,” by Elizabeth Holtzman, left, and Alan Dershowitz’s “The Case Against Impeaching Trump.” Holtzman’s publication is part of a wave of books inspired by ongoing debate about President Trump and allegations such as collusion with the Russians during his 2016 campaign. Holtzman’s book is being published as a response to Alan Dershowitz’s book. (Hot Books via AP)