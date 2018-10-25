Childish Gambino cancels Voodoo Fest show due to foot injury

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, has canceled his Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, appearance at the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans because of a foot injury he suffered last month. News outlets report Gambino’s 9:45 p.m. slot has been filled by rapper Travis Scott. AP, File Photo by John Salangsang/Invision