Former Turner Field gets another crack at baseball _ sort of

FILE - In this May 15, 2018, file photo, Hank Azaria, a cast member and executive producer in “Portlandia,” arrives at a For Your Consideration event for “Brockmire” and “Portlandia” at the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. Azaria attended a baseball game at Turner Field a few seasons ago. Even though it was converted to college football after the Atlanta Braves left for the suburbs the stadium worked just fine as the stand-in for a fictional Florida spring training site in Azaria’s IFC show “Brockmire,” in which he portrays a tart-tongued baseball announcer trying to recapture his former glory after a failed marriage, a very public meltdown and struggles with addiction. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision