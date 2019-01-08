Margot Robbie to play Barbie in live-action film

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film "Mary Queen of Scots," in London. Robbie will bring the Barbie doll to life in a live-action film. Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, that Robbie will star as the iconic doll in the franchise’s first-ever live-action film. The 28-year-old “Suicide Squad” actress will also co-produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. AP, File Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision