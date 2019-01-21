Astros outfielder has Spider-Man-themed Georgia wedding

You didn't need much of a Spidey sense at Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick's wedding to realize that the ballplayer has an affinity for a certain web-slinging superhero.
KTRK-TV reports Reddick married Georgette 'Jett' Elkins at the Jekyll Island Club Resort on Saturday during a Spider-Man-themed wedding.
Famous for wearing a Spider-Man shirt under his baseball jersey, Reddick wore a Spider-Man vest under his suit.
The webslinger's colors and logo were also featured on the couple's wedding cake.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Reddick is also an avid professional wrestling fan, so he and Elkins donned custom wrestling belts on their big day and made a wrestling-themed entrance to their reception.
The 31-year-old outfielder is from Savannah, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Jekyll Island.
