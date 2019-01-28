Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

This undated image provided by Stella Artois shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot with Sarah Jessica Parker, right, and Jeff Bridges. Parker will reprise her Carrie Bradshaw role from “Sex and the City” and Bridges will appear as “The Dude” in the Super Bowl commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, and will be televised during Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3. (Stella Artois via AP) AP