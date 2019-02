Michelle Obama’s boots? Her $4,000 sequin thigh-highs probably won’t make a Tacoma Dome appearance

February 05, 2019 04:56 PM

Michelle Obama wore $4,000 boots while talking fashion with Sarah Jessica Parker during a book-tour stop in Brooklyn in 2018. Obama kicks off a tour extension Friday at the Tacoma Dome to promote her memoir. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will moderate.