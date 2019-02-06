Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Alice Marie Johnson, left, and her daughter Katina Marie Scales wait to start a TV interview on in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson, an inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in part to the efforts of Kim Kardashian West, now has a book deal, along with a deal for film and television rights. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, that Johnson's "After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom" comes out May 21. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File). Adrian Sainz AP