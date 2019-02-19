Style, selfies and hamburgers: Karl Lagerfeld in quotes

FILE - In this Tuesday July 9, 1996 file photo, Karl Lagerfeld is surrounded by Canadian model Linda Evangelista, left, and British model Naomi Campbell, right, and other models after the presentation of his 1996-97 fall-winter haute couture fashion collection for Chanel in Paris. Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs as well as trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years, has died. He was around 85 years old. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo