Ego, publicity at stake when stars and TV critics meet

By LYNN ELBER and DAVID BAUDER Associated Press

February 20, 2019 07:34 AM

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Jerrod Carmichael, from left, Ramy Youssef and Bridget Bedard participate in the "Ramy" panel during the Hulu presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Carmichael lamented what he called the "terrible" state of TV comedy, asked his audience if they'd seen some of it.
PASADENA, Calif.

Ego and publicity are always at stake at the twice-annual Television Critics Association meetings.

But the internet has changed the gatherings, which started in the 1970s with major broadcast networks promoting their shows.

Now, when the association's 250-plus members gather at a Southern California hotel, cable channels and streaming services also are grabbing attention.

What hasn't changed: Reporters query stars and other TV makers about their new shows. And celebrities wonder why the reporters aren't applauding them.

While the sex expert known as Dr. Ruth didn't get applause, she did get the chance to promote a new documentary about her life. Same with the cast of "Big Little Lies" and other upcoming programs.

