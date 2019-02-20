Ego, publicity at stake when stars and TV critics meet

Ego and publicity are always at stake at the twice-annual Television Critics Association meetings.
But the internet has changed the gatherings, which started in the 1970s with major broadcast networks promoting their shows.
Now, when the association's 250-plus members gather at a Southern California hotel, cable channels and streaming services also are grabbing attention.
What hasn't changed: Reporters query stars and other TV makers about their new shows. And celebrities wonder why the reporters aren't applauding them.
While the sex expert known as Dr. Ruth didn't get applause, she did get the chance to promote a new documentary about her life. Same with the cast of "Big Little Lies" and other upcoming programs.
