At the Oscars, some songwriters are left in the dark

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Alexander Shuckburgh, known as Al Shux, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Shuckburgh, who won a Grammy in 2011 for co-writing Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind,” earned three nominations at this month’s Grammys for “All the Stars," a song from the film "Black Panther." The song is also nominated for an Oscar but Shuckburgh is not, because the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences limits the number of nominees in the best original song category to four names. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision