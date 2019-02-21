Japan’s Akihito seen as devoted to duties, open to new ideas

In this Feb. 3, 2019, photo, Kazuo Oda, a retired trading house executive and longtime tennis friend of Emperor Akihito, speaks on a photograph showing Oda with then Crown Price Akihito and Michiko Shoda, who become Empress Michiko, during an exclusive interview with the Associated Press in Tokyo. Akihito’s Heisei era will end when he abdicates on April 30 in favor of his elder son, 58-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, beginning a new, as yet unnamed era. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo