Dwayne Johnson goes indie with ‘Fighting With My Family’

Dwayne Johnson, left, and Dany Garcia, center, co-founders and co-CEOs of Seven Bucks Productions, and her brother Hiram Garcia, the company's president of production, pose together during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Park City, Utah. Johnson put on his independent film producer hat to make his latest film, "Fighting With My Family." AP Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision