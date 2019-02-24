Celebrities

A list of winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards

The Associated Press

February 24, 2019 06:59 PM

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, left, and Jimmy Chin accept the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The list of the winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma"

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Best animated film: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Documentary feature: "Free Solo"

Makeup and hairstyling: "Vice"

Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"

Production design: "Black Panther"

Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sound Mixing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Film Editing: John Ottman, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Animated short film: "Bao"

Documentary short subject: "Period. End of Sentence"

Visual effects: "First Man"

