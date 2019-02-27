Booker Prize for fiction secures new financial backer

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, author Anna Burns smiles after being presented with the Man Booker Prize for Fiction 2018 for "Milkman," during the prize's 50th year at the Guildhall in London. Britain's leading literary award, the Booker Prize, has found a new financial backer after is sponsor of almost two decades pulled funding. Prize trustees said that the Crankstart Foundation will take up sponsorship in June. The foundation is the charitable operation of Silicon Valley venture capitalist Michael Moritz and his wife, writer Harriet Heyman. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo