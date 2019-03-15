How Kelli O’Hara honors her late friend onstage every night

This combination photo shows Broadway actresses Kelli O'Hara at the Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018, left, and Marin Mazzie at the Drama Desk Awards in New York on June 3, 2012. O’Hara was devastated by the recent death of Mazzie, so she decided to honor her as she performs one of Mazzie’s old roles in the latest revival of “Kiss Me, Kate.” “I have her with me every night. I make my entrance in the hat she made her entrance in,” the Tony Award-winning actress said Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the opening night of the musical. Mazzie, a three-time Tony Award nominee known for powerhouse Broadway performances, died in September of ovarian cancer. She was 57. (AP Photo) AP