Illinois State Fair lowers admission Sunday to Thursday

The Illinois State Fair is cutting the cost of daily admission in half for adults attending in August on Sunday through Thursday.

Fair Manager Kevin Gordon announced this week that admission will be just $5, down from $10, on those days. Admission on Fridays and Saturdays will remain $10.

Gordon says the lower prices are part of an effort to make the fair a more affordable, family-friendly experience. He says the fair will continue to be the most affordable state fair in the Midwest.

The fair will be held Aug. 8-18 in Springfield . Senior prices will remain $3 and children 12 and younger are free.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Free admission will also be available to special attendees with proper ID on three theme days.