White Sox take on the Indians in division play

Cleveland Indians (29-29, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-30, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-1, 2.85 ERA, .98 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central rivals Chicago and Cleveland will face off at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 15-13 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 64 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 15, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Indians have gone 8-12 against division opponents. Cleveland is slugging .371 as a unit. Carlos Santana leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520. The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Oliver Perez secured his first victory and Leonys Martin went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Ivan Nova registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 home runs and is slugging .504. Yonder Alonso is 7-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Santana leads the Indians with 59 hits and is batting .292. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Indians: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: day-to-day (right lat), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).