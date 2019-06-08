‘Garfield’ licensing firm’s former headquarters to be sold

The former Indiana headquarters of the company that oversees licensing for the lasagna-loving cartoon cat Garfield will be auctioned off this month.

PAWS Inc. employees have moved out of the complex in the eastern Indiana town of Albany, but the business is still in operation, with workers now working from home.

Garfield creator Jim Davis donated PAWS Inc.'s former headquarters to the Ball State University Foundation, which will receive the proceeds from the June 24-26 online auction of two parcels totaling 19 acres (7.7 hectares).

The Star Press reports that the property includes a nearly 43,000-square-foot (13,106-square-meter) main facility, a freestanding studio building, warehouse and maintenance buildings and a commercial greenhouse.

PAWS Inc. was founded by Davis in 1981 to support Garfield's licensing and handle creative and business concerns.