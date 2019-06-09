Select list of winners at the 2019 Tony Awards

Andre De Shields arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision

Select winners at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Best Musical: "Hadestown"

Best Play: "The Ferryman"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J. Block, "The Cher Show"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Santino Fontana, "Tootsie"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Bryan Cranston, "Network"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, "The Waverly Gallery"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ali Stroker, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, "Hadestown"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, "To Kill a Mockingbird"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, "Ink"

Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin, "Hadestown"

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, "The Ferryman"

Best Revival of a Play: "The Boys in the Band"

Best Revival of a Musical: "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "Hadestown"