Germany’s Merkel appears unsteady, shaking at ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the podium right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the podium left, listen to the national anthems during the welcoming ceremony, prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. AP Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and was visibly shaking Tuesday as she greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin.

When Merkel stood with Zelenskiy in the hot weather while a military band played their national anthems outside the chancellery, the chancellor's whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation.

But following the anthems, Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

About an hour later following their meeting, Merkel told reporters at a joint news conference that had they had discussed bilateral issues and the Minsk peace process. Merkel did not immediately say anything about the incident, instead focusing on their talks during what was Zelenskiy's first visit to the German capital as president.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Merkel turns 65 next month. It is not known if the German chancellor has any health issues.