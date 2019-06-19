Dallas Zoo giraffe ‘Witten’ dies, named for Cowboys player

A 1-year-old giraffe at the Dallas Zoo has died during a medical exam and officials want to know what caused the death of the animal named for Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Dallas Zoo officials tweeted that the giraffe named Witten was not sick prior to Monday's examination amid plans to transfer him to a Canadian zoo for a species breeding program.

Zoo experts say the giraffe was under anesthesia when he stopped breathing and could not be resuscitated.

A necropsy has been ordered.

Witten was born in April 2018 and named in honor of the Dallas Cowboys player who had recently retired.

Jason Witten, following one season as a TV sportscaster, announced he was returning to the Cowboys this year as a player.