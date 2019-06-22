Hundreds of Lilly Pulitzer fans unite for Palm Beach retreat

Hundreds of fans of the late fashion designer Lilly Pulitzer have descended upon the picturesque Palm Beach island that inspired her iconic prints for a retreat.

Nearly 300 women from across the country are in town for the three-day "Pink Retreat".

Tosha Williams of Nashville, Tennessee founded the event in 2017 as a way for women who know each other mostly from social media to meet in person.

The Palm Beach Daily News reports the girls' weekend includes yoga, happy hours, art classes and lots of shopping all while wearing colorful Lilly clothes.