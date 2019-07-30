Monday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he is glad to be home with family after a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic.

More than seven weeks after he was shot, Ortiz said on Instagram in his first public comments, "Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless." Ortiz was released from a Boston hospital on Friday.

He also thanked fans for their prayers. The post included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. Ortiz said, "Too bad l can't crush food yet!!!!"

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day needed three operations before he was released.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation.

Left-hander Jason Vargas was acquired from the New York Mets on Monday for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart.

The 36-year-old Vargas is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.

Vargas could start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox on normal four days' rest. Zach Eflin, who is scheduled to pitch that night, has a 10.46 ERA in his last six starts.

Vargas is owed $2,666,667 of his $8 million salary for the remainder of this season, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout. He receives a $250,000 assignment bonus. New York agreed to pay $666,667 of Vargas' 2020 salary, with $333,333 payable Sept. 2 and $333,334 on Oct. 1, and $250,000 to offset the assignment bonus. In addition, the Mets will pay $2 million in 2020 to offset the salary or the buyout.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list, unwelcome news for the Washington Nationals as they try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East while pushing for a wild card berth.

The Nationals announced Monday that Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. It's similar to the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace right-hander to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.

Scherzer was dominant in June and won seven consecutive starts as Washington worked its way back into playoff contention following a 19-31 start. He returned from the IL last Thursday and allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies. The next day, he had an MRI that revealed the injury. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded left-hander Zac Rosscup to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash.

The Dodgers also put Enrique Hernández on the injured list with a sprained left hand Monday.

Rosscup is headed to his fourth team this season.

Rosscup finished last season with Los Angeles, but was designated for assignment in November. He signed with Seattle, but was designated for assignment May 17.

Toronto claimed Rosscup off waivers, but designated him for assignment May 28 after two appearances. He re-signed with the Dodgers last month and made seven appearances, but was designated for assignment two weeks ago.

Rosscup is 2-0 with a 5.00 ERA in 28 combined appearances this season. He likely will join the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jordan Lyles is heading back to the Milwaukee Brewers, who are desperate for starting pitching as they try to repeat as NL Central champions.

The Brewers acquired the right-hander from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for pitching prospect Cody Ponce, giving them a familiar name in their injury-depleted rotation. Lyles has struggled since the end of May.

"I'm definitely looking forward to a change," Lyles said during a conference call. "This last month hasn't gone in my favor. I've pitched poorly. We got off to a really good start, hot start, and kind of faced after some injuries here and there."

Lyles worked out of the bullpen for Milwaukee last fall, going 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers while helping the club win the NL Central title. Lyles translated his success with Milwaukee into a one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a spot in the starting rotation out of spring training.

NEW YORK (AP) — Troy Tulowitzki was frustrated his body kept letting him down.

A five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies who was limited to just five big league games since July 2017, Tulowitzki announced his retirement last Thursday. He finished with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado (2006-15), Toronto (2015-17) and the Yankees.

He agreed to become a volunteer coach with the Texas Longhorns baseball team under head coach David Pierce.

HOCKEY

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils acquired left wing Nikita Gusev from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed him to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $4.5 million.

The Devils sent a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Vegas in the deal announced Monday.

The 27-year-old Gusev has spent his entire professional career in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League. He is a four-time KHL All-Star who had 17 goals and 65 assists for SKA St. Petersburg in 2018-19.

Gusev has 119 goals and 213 assists in 391 career games.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team announced the deal — worth an average of $9.5 million per season — with the Vezina Trophy winner on Monday.

Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois says the 25-year-old has "shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice" and that the club looks forward to Vasilevskiy "continuing his career in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future."

The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Potvin has announced his retirement as a television broadcaster for the Florida Panthers.

Potvin, a former captain for the New York Islanders, was part of the Panthers' first broadcast team in 1993-94 and spent 21 seasons as their TV analyst.

Potvin, 65, was the first overall pick of the 1973 draft and a cornerstone of the Islanders' four Stanley Cup championship teams from 1979-80 to 1982-83. He ranks second in playoff goals among NHL defensemen with 56.

SOCCER

U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women's national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018.

According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include the benefits received only by the women, like health care.

Players for the women's team filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men's team. The two sides have agreed to mediation to settle the lawsuit.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say they have finished the investigation of the rape accusation against soccer star Neymar but its conclusion will be made public on Tuesday.

São Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos delivered her report on the case on Monday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade has accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denied the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a preseason tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

NASCAR

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new crew chief.

Hendrick Motorsports has replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels, who will be atop the pit box for Sunday's road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York.

Johnson won seven championships with crew chief Chad Knaus over 17 years before they were split up after last season. Meendering failed to steer Johnson into victory lane this season. Johnson is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff.

The 31-year-old Daniels was Johnson's race engineer on the 2016 championship team.

COURTS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January's NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about the infamous "no-call" that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in January's NFC title game, a lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game that advanced the Rams to the Super Bowl, said he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans — barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.

A league spokesman declined comment.

OBITUARY

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Falkenstien, the affable and silver-tongued "Voice of the Jayhawks" who brought Kansas football and basketball into the homes of fans for six decades, died Monday. He was 95.

The school announced his death in a statement. No cause was given.

Falkenstien did his first broadcast of a Kansas basketball game during the 1946 NCAA Tournament in Kansas City, where the Jayhawks played Oklahoma A&M. He took over as the play-by-play voice the following spring, and would hold the job for 39 years before switching to the commentator's role in 1984.

He retired from Jayhawk Radio Network broadcasts after the 2005-06 basketball season.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Keith Lincoln, a star on the San Diego Chargers' 1963 AFL championship team, has died. He was 80.

Lincoln's death on Saturday was announced by Washington State University, where he was known as the "Moose of the Palouse" during his college career.

Lincoln was a five-time AFL All-Star and was elected to the Chargers Hall of Fame.

He was named the most outstanding player in the 1963 AFL Championship game, which the Chargers won 51-10.

Lincoln was a second-round draft pick of the Chargers in 1961 and he played for San Diego until 1966 before a stint with Buffalo. He returned briefly to the Chargers in 1968.