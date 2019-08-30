Padres play San Francisco, aim to build on Paddack’s strong outing

San Diego Padres (62-71, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 4.30 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (8-8, 3.71 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chris Paddack. Paddack pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Giants are 33-31 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Evan Longoria with an average of .263.

The Padres have gone 26-29 against division opponents. San Diego's lineup has 193 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads them with 31 homers. The Padres won the last meeting 5-3. Chris Paddack notched his eighth victory and Manuel Margot went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Dereck Rodriguez registered his seventh loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 55 extra base hits and is batting .259. Longoria is 12-for-33 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs home runs and is slugging .513. Francisco Mejia is 4-for-25 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .177 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants Injuries: Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).